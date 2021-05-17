Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$60 million.

ZEV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.25. 487,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,622. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEV. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc produces electric fleet medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Its vehicles include delivery trucks, shuttle buses, passenger vans, chassis-cab models, and city transit buses. The company is based in Loveland, Colorado.

