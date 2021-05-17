Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 119,626 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 74.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LINC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.34. 226,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,774. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

