Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $313.61 million-$328.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.47 million.

LINC stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $197.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

LINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.