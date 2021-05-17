Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lifted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

LIN opened at $301.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.57. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $177.92 and a fifty-two week high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

