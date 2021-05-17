Lisk Machine Learning Hits Market Cap of $6.17 Million (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $79,219.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00088679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.00450769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00224291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.01307862 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using US dollars.

