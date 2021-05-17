Litecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.81 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $18.11 billion and approximately $6.81 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $271.32 or 0.00625064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007756 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

