Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LAD opened at $369.38 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.16 and a 200-day moving average of $336.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

