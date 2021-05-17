Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,848 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.4% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 53,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.80.

LMT stock opened at $390.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

