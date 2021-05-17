Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $43.48 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1,544.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,690 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Omnicom Group worth $43,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 93,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $83.64 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

