Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,644 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,653,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $217.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

