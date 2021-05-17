Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $63,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $196.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.