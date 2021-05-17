Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,101,871 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101,871 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Teradyne worth $53,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.