Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 16,644 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of AMETEK worth $29,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of AME stock opened at $134.34 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.56.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

