Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 61,066 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 26.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,066 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $32,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STE opened at $197.78 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.80.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

