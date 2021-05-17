LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) VP Harold L. Rieker Sells 4,000 Shares

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LXU stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. 149,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,306. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.91.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 636,523 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 142,031 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

