LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 349,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $15.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.