LSV Asset Management Purchases 1,300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $47,193,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.11.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

