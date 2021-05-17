LSV Asset Management Sells 26,877 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 39.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,877 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 314,810 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. GeoPark Limited has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

