LSV Asset Management Sells 32,400 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBS. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

