LSV Asset Management Sells 68,455 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,455 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,781 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPG opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPG shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

