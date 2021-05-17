LSV Asset Management Takes $442,000 Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

NYSE:STC opened at $60.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

