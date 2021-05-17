LTO Network (LTO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.58 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. LTO Network has a market cap of $115.85 million and $13.58 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LTO Network has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00085158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $604.03 or 0.01344556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00065220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00115216 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,831 coins and its circulating supply is 282,647,569 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

