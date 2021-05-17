Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.94.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $314.65 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $234.01 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $861,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.