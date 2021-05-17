Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $116.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.