Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Susquehanna

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.06.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.49. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $84,155,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

