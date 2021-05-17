Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 340.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

