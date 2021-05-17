Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $51.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMP. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Shares of MMP opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

