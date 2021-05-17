Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $117.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day moving average is $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,257 shares of company stock worth $5,387,496 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.