Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

Shares of MA stock opened at $363.91 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.29 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.32 and a 200-day moving average of $348.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

