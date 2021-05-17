Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $334,000 Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,757,761 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

