Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The AES by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

AES opened at $25.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

