Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 52.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 186,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.