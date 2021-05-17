MahaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $8.23 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $5.11 or 0.00011536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $650,772.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00088764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.00467192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.10 or 0.00228329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.78 or 0.01300421 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042569 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,619 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.