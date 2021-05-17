Maker Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and $442.71 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be bought for about $4,431.47 or 0.09995390 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00085300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.54 or 0.01302673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00064233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00116289 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 994,400 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

