Manna Reaches Market Cap of $883,036.37 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Manna has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $883,036.37 and approximately $5.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003757 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,078.73 or 0.98933010 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,053,875 coins and its circulating supply is 897,514,893 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

