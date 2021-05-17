Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $21.46. 64,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 29,658,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Crawford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Benz sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 770,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,325,200. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,297,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 382,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

