Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders have sold a total of 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 374,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,462,000 after purchasing an additional 607,626 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 401,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

