Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Raised to $44.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of MRVI opened at $37.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

