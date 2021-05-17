Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.040-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.97 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.38. 43,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,605. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

