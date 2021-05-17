Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 million-$6 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 148,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,178. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 72.16% and a negative net margin of 35.32%.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.