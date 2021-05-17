Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

MRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marker Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

MRKR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,048. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Peter L. Hoang acquired 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 5,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 60,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 103,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 91,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.