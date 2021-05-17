Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

MRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marker Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

MRKR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,048. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Peter L. Hoang acquired 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 5,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 60,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 103,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 91,357 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

