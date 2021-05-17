Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ MAR opened at $143.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.