Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.68% of Marten Transport worth $79,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 34,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 73,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 512,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

