MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $118.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $119.23.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,195,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

