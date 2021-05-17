MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

NYSE MTZ traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $118.41. The company had a trading volume of 768,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $119.23.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.17.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.