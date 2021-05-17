MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

MCFT opened at $32.65 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.72 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

