MAX Exchange Token Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $801,211.70 and $562,569.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,566.48 or 1.00654982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00051815 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.95 or 0.01535699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00685591 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00376253 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00186747 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006121 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

