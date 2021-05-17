Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Maxim Group currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Wireless Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ WISA opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Wireless Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

