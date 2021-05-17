Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE:MEC opened at $17.15 on Friday. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

