McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,627. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.10 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

